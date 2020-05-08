Campus Housing honors student staff, leaders

Academic and Residential Complex (ARC). Photo: Jenny Fontaine

On April 20, UIC Housing hosted an end of the year virtual ceremony to honor student staff, student leaders and other members of the housing team who have performed the meaningful work of campus community building.

Over 100 community members attended the virtual ceremony to celebrate and award those who have gone above and beyond in their work and commitment to UIC’s inclusive student culture.

Peers nominated award-winners with heartfelt narratives about their nominees and provided examples of how each person made Campus Housing a home for our residents. Some phrases heard were that they were “the most selfless person I have ever met” or “always enters every situation with a positive attitude, and her never-ending optimism is contagious.”

At the ceremony, each of the professional staff members on the Housing Residence Life team took their turns presenting awards and highlighting the student staff that they support every day. Laughter shared throughout the ceremony turned to tears shed as departing staff members were given final honors and graduates were congratulated. The ceremony recognized all members of UIC housing community and served to shine a light on the incredible persistence and resilience of its members.

UIC Campus Housing honors the following individuals who have given so much to their communities: