Campus Housing recognizes outstanding faculty members with HOPE Award

UIC Campus Housing recognized outstanding faculty members during a reception April 2.

Campus Housing hosted its 8th annual Honoring Our Professors’ Excellence Reception on April 2 to recognize outstanding contributions of faculty members who have made a lasting impact on the lives of Campus Housing residents.

Fifty-three faculty members were nominated by over 100 residents across 30 departments and 10 colleges. In addition to those nominated, Campus Housing Faculty-In-Residence also were recognized for their years of dedication and commitment to providing an enriching experience to residents outside of classroom.

“Through their unwavering commitment to the craft of teaching, they not only impart wisdom but also ignite the ‘flames’ of curiosity and instill a thirst for lifelong learning,” said Kenvi Chaudhari, a fourth-year student and senior peer mentor for Campus Housing.

Toni Jackson, assistant director for residential education said, “The HOPE Reception serves as thank you and acknowledgement for the work that you have done as a faculty member. A thank you for being our students trusted compass on the exciting journey of their learning. Our residential community is not only fortified but amplified through the work that you do.”

All nominees received a lapel pin, a certificate and an impact card with the text of nomination.

Recognized faculty members include:

College of Applied Health Sciences

Alejandro Carrillo

Eileen Doran

Giamila Fantuzzi

Paul Hibbing

Tomar Kanan

Vered Arbel

Viviana Kabbabe-Thompson

College of Architecture, Design, and the Arts

Dan Wheeler

Igo Kommers Wender

Jacki Putnam

Jennifer K. Reeder

Lydia Diamond

Matthew Henry Mancini

Stephen Flemister

Tiffany Funk

College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Abi Leveille

Adam Jones

Dale Embers

Daniel P. Cervone

Daniel Ingebretson

Jennifer Lewis

Jennifer Rupert

Julie Jing Chen

Kian Bergstrom

Krishni Burns

Lisa Stolley

Maria Yermolina

Marina Mogilner

Mika Obana Changet

Rita Hatfield

Ryan Hazelton

Todd Sherfinski

Vi Diep

Will Ash

Zachary Kyle

College of Business Administration

George Scully

James W. Cooper

Michael McLaughlin

Neel Patel

Rustam Zufarov

College of Engineering

Gonzalo Bello Lander

Inna Parton-Vaisband

Lin Li

Natalie Parde

College of Medicine

Dr. Jaye Schreier

Dr. Mary Lou Schmidt

Dr. Vidya Govind

Honors College

Brandon Ishikata

College of Dentistry

Dr. Denise Hale

College of Education

Terrell R. Morton

College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs

Mirtza Campbell

Latin American Recruitment and Educational Services

Eduardo Mendoza

Mitzi Ramos

Campus Housing Faculty-In-Residence

Stephanie Anderson, College of Business Administration

Dr. Memoona Hasnain, College of Medicine

Mario LaMothe, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Charles McPherson, College of Pharmacy

Amie Schuck, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Nicholas Weststrate, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Learn more about HOPE Awards.