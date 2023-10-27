Campus Housing student leaders recognized for service

UIC’s delegation at the Great Lakes Affiliate of Colleges and University Residence Halls Regional Leadership Conference.

UIC Campus Housing student leaders were recognized for their service during the Great Lakes Affiliate of Colleges and University Residence Halls Regional Leadership Conference at Western Illinois University from Oct. 20-22.

The conference, titled GLACURH Games, aims to provide students with professional development opportunities, recognize student leaders at the regional level and vote on important pieces of legislation that impact the student-run housing associations across the Great Lakes.

Fabiely Roldan, a third-year undergraduate student and Residence Hall Association president, was recognized as the President of the Year. The award recognizes the outstanding service of a residential housing organization president at an affiliated school who had a direct positive impact on their school, region and National Association of College and University Residence Halls.

Haniyyah Thomas, a third-year undergraduate student and National Residence Hall Honorary assistant director of service, was recognized as the Student of the Year. The award recognizes outstanding service to the campus, the region and NACURH.

Fourth-year undergraduate student Parrama Chouhan and Jacque Bollinger, former director of residence life were awarded the Golden MOWII Pin, given to individuals who have shown outstanding leadership and service to the region and have assisted in the organizational accomplishments or who have had a significant impact on the leadership journey of the regional board member giving the award.

UIC currently hosts two Regional Board of Directors members. Parrama Chouhan (social media and brand assistant, Campus Housing) is the associate director for administration and finance, and Nicholas Schiller (assistant director for residence life, Campus Housing) is the Regional NRHH Advisor.

Residential student leaders will now start preparing for the Spring Leadership Conference 2024, hosted at Michigan State University from March 8-10.

To learn more about similar leadership opportunities for residential students follow @housingUIC, @rhaUIC and @UICnrhh.