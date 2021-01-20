Campus lighting surveys

Because walkway illumination is a critical component of pedestrian safety, it is important to ensure that street lights are in working order. That’s why UIC Police’s Student Patrol regularly conducts lighting surveys on the Chicago campus and informs Facilities Management and/or City of Chicago maintenance crews about lighting elements that need repair.

Surveys are conducted the first and third Mondays of each month, and members of the campus community are invited to participate. The next campus lighting survey will be conducted on Monday, January 18.

If you would like to participate or receive more information about this program, please email uicpd@uic.edu.