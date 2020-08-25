Campus mail service update

Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, University Mail Service (UMS) has continued to adjust to the university’s changing needs while maintaining campus and first-class mail services and other campus deliveries. To comply with university COVID-19 staffing guidelines, the department is currently operating under a reduced schedule.

UIC units and departments that have now returned to campus and wish to resume mail services that were previously suspended should contact Mail Service Manager Michael McGowan at mailservice@uic.edu. Please provide your unit or department’s name and mail code. You should also email him if you wish to arrange mail pickup rather than delivery.

As a reminder, personal mail items should not be sent to a university address, as UMS is not funded to process personal packages.

If you have not received expected packages or deliveries, it may be because there was no one in your office to receive them after multiple delivery attempts. All undeliverable items have been stored in a secure location and you should contact UMS to arrange delivery or pickup.

If you have any additional questions or concerns, please contact University Mail Service at 312-996-2885 or the Central Receiving Dock at 312-996-7099.