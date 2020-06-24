Campus Recreation facilities reopen July 13

As we move into Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois plan, Campus Recreation will reopen both the Student Recreation Facility and the Sport & Fitness Center on Monday, July 13, with modified hours and programming.

Facility Hours:

SRF (737 S. Halsted): Monday through Friday; 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

SFC (828 S. Wolcott): Monday through Friday; 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

*Swimming Pool will close one hour prior to facility closing

The following precautions have been implemented to comply with guidelines and provide the cleanest workout experience possible.

Hand sanitizer and gym wipes will be available throughout the facility.

Reduced operational hours to allow for increased cleaning and disinfecting.

Sneeze guards have been installed and staff will be required to wear face masks.

Various pieces of equipment have been marked unavailable due to distancing guidelines.

The fitness floor will have designated areas with capacity restrictions, with proper physical distancing required.

On-site reservations will be provided to utilize the Lap Lanes at SRF and SFC.

Water fountains will be unavailable; only bottle fillers will be available.

Please do your part to keep our community healthy.

Adhere to the Campus Recreation COVID-19 Protocol when visiting the Rec Center.

when visiting the Rec Center. Stay at home if you are sick or show symptoms of COVID-19.

Wash and sanitize your hands frequently.

Practice physical distancing of at least 6 feet from others.

Clean exercise equipment before and after use with provided gym wipes.

Face coverings are REQUIRED while moving throughout the facility. Face coverings are recommended but not required while participating in activities.

Read Assumption of Risk Statement before participating in Campus Recreation online offerings.

The following spaces/services will remain closed:

4-Court Gym (SRF)

2-Court Gym (SFC)

MAC Court

Climbing Wall

2 nd Floor Lounge

Floor Lounge Spa, Sauna and Steam Rooms

No Towel Service

No Equipment Check-out

The following spaces/programs will be open with modified use:

Group Fitness Classes No shared equipment Physical distancing

Racquetball Courts Court activities will be limited to: Solo racquetball, squash, and handball Gravity based workouts



We will continue to offer at-home options for those of you who have concerns or underlying health issues.

Drop-In Group Fitness Online Classes can be found online.

LIVE F45 Classes will launch in the near future. For now, members can continue to use FREE F45 At Home workouts, challenges, nutrition plans and recipes at www.f45challenge.com. Use your UIC.EDU email address and select UIC has your home gym when registering.

Want to be a part of something bigger? Log your minutes for the collective goal of 5 million minutes of physical activity. NEW: The 2020 #RecMovement is a great way to stay active with live and prerecorded classes and workouts throughout the day hosted by 70 universities and rec center instructors from across the country #RecAtHome. Get started by going to 2020recreationmovement.com and enter your uic.edu email address to join the #RecMovement.



