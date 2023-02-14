Campus transportation service updates

To better serve the university community, the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services is announcing the following changes to UIC’s Intracampus Bus Service and Night Ride transportation service.

ID card readers have been installed on all UIC shuttle buses, and riders will be required to swipe their i-card when boarding. This change will provide the OVCAS transportation team with accurate ridership data, determine the busiest shuttle times and locations, and improve route and schedule efficiencies.

This change will provide the OVCAS transportation team with accurate ridership data, determine the busiest shuttle times and locations, and improve route and schedule efficiencies. Intracampus daytime service will permanently continue past Damen on Taylor to pick up at both Taylor/Oakley and Western/Harrison on its way to the Incubator Lab facility. This service was implemented last semester, and no regular Intracampus daytime stops were removed to accommodate these changes.

Our transportation team has also changed the way the campus community can request late-night campus transportation services.

Users will now need to download the TransLoc app to request Night Ride service. Dispatch services previously available by calling 312-996-6800 are being discontinued.

Using the TransLoc App allows riders to plan their trip and stay informed through the app’s real-time tracking tool. The app will also provide alerts and updates about the Night Ride vehicle and notify riders about any potential delays. It also records each request and provides a ride history. These safety tools will allow our drivers to stay in touch with users as they wait for their ride.

The TransLoc app can also be used to locate nearby CTA routes and transit stops. Instructions about how to use and download the app are posted online.

As a reminder, the wearing of masks is required when using campus transportation.

For more information about campus transportation options, visit the UIC Transportation website or email rides@uic.edu.