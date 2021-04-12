Campus units launch crowdfunding campaign for Heritage Garden Seed Library

By Esther Obire

From now until April 30, the Office of Planning, Sustainability and Project Management will run a crowdfunding campaign with the UIC Latino Cultural Center to raise funds for their Heritage Garden Seed Library.

Each dollar donated toward their $2,775 goal will support the Seed Library as it continues to expand its reach across UIC and Chicago. For those interested in donating to the UIC Heritage Garden’s Seed Library, please visit the crowdfunding campaign page.

In 2015, UIC Heritage Garden students used a carry-on size suitcase to design and build a mobile seed library. This lime green suitcase full of seeds has since sprouted into a toolkit that not only educates UIC students on topics of horticulture and environmental justice, but it also provides access to seeds to those in surrounding Chicago communities.

Similar to a regular library, the Seed Library cares for seeds that have been cultivated from different sources. To start this library, the Heritage Garden in 2014 acquired the Jane Addams Hull-House Museum’s collection of seeds. These seeds and the seeds collected from the plants that grew from them serve as the foundation of the Heritage Garden Seed Library. Today, some seeds are harvested by students directly from the Heritage Garden, and others by local gardeners and donated to the library.

The Heritage Garden Seed Library is housed in the UIC Latino Cultural Center and has grown to become a crucial part of a mobile educational toolkit that fosters a culture of solidarity and learning through the gathering, sharing and preserving seeds and the stories tied to them. Currently, over 100 people from UIC and the local community use the Seed Library annually, with numbers increasing every year.