Can EdTech help you solve a teaching challenge?

The Center for the Advancement of Teaching Excellence manages and supports UIC’s centrally provided Educational Technologies to enhance and facilitate instructors’ teaching. There are some great workshops organized by CATE staff, for example the new Teaching Tidbits series; however, another useful source of EdTech learning for instructors comes directly from the companies that provide UIC with these technologies.

Learn how to use UIC’s supported technologies by joining vendor-led webinars from the comfort of your office or home. Below is a direct link to weekly or monthly training for some of the new tools and popular technologies used by UIC instructors:

If there is any educational technology that you need help with, please reach out to CATE’s support team at LTS@uic.edu and we will be happy to schedule a training session for your group/department/college-level teaching initiative.