CAPE Award Nomination Deadline Extended

May 20-July 12, 2019

The Chancellor’s Academic Professional Excellence (CAPE) Award, established in 1988, recognizes the demonstrated excellence of academic professional staff members and affirms our highest regard for the contributions of this important community to UIC. This year, six academic professionals will receive the CAPE Award which provides a $1,000 permanent increase to the honoree’s salary and a $2,000 one-time cash award.

Nominations are welcomed from UIC faculty, students, academic professionals, and support staff. We also encourage you to resubmit past nominees.

The procedures and eligibility criteria can be found here. The deadline for nominations and all supporting credentials is noon on July 12, 2019. Awards will be presented November 5th at the UIC Employee Recognition ceremony and reception at the Isadore and Sadie Dorin Forum at UIC. Details will follow closer to the event.

You can access the nomination form here.

For more information, please contact:

Ahlam Al-Kodmany

ryyan@uic.edu