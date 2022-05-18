Capturing the beauty of research

UIC student Yi-Chien Wu with her winning still photo in the Image of Research competition. (Photo: Jim Young/UIC College of Engineering)

UIC’s annual Image of Research competition showcases the diversity of research at UIC — and the beauty within it.

Graduate and professional students selected as winners or honorable mention recipients in the competition were celebrated April 29 during a virtual awards reception. A multidisciplinary jury selected the winners in the contest, which is organized by the Graduate College and University Library.

The winning and honorable mention images will be displayed on banners on the east and west sides of campus this summer through the fall semester.

Winning entries are also on electronic exhibit on the Graduate College website and the video screen in the Richard J. Daley Library Tanner Oasis, and soon will be featured on the video screen display at the Library of the Health Sciences-Chicago.

Pharmaceutical sciences student Yi-Chien Wu won first place in the still image category with “The immune cell distribution in mouse asthma lung.”

“In my project, I am developing an imaging technology combining tissue optical clearing, light-sheet fluorescence microscopy, and confocal microscopy that could visualize the entire asthma lung at a tissue scale with cellular resolution,” Wu writes.

Yu-Sin Huang. (Photo: Jim Young/UIC College of Engineering)

“This image depicts a clear lung architecture and the immune cell distribution in the mouse asthma lung.”

Biomedical visualization student Yu-Sin Huang won first place in the moving image/animation category for “Home Recovery: Learn post-op self-care instructions in a game.”

“For my research, I focus on developing an educational game to teach jaw surgical patient and their caregivers about post-operative self-care instructions,” Huang writes.

“This video shows the highlights of the game and may be used to promote the importance of the serious game in both biomedical visualization and the post-operative education field.”

Muhammad Shafaat Nawaz. (Photo: Jim Young/UIC College of Engineering)

Urban planning and policy student Muhammad Shafaat Nawaz was honored with first place in the moving image/live action category for “Making of Islamabad.”

“The work that I am submitting here is a part of an ongoing research wherein I am trying to generate educational content from urban planning in my country (Pakistan) language: Urdu,” he writes. “Because this kind of knowledge is usually inaccessible to my country fellow back in Pakistan due to language barrier, I want to create such content in native language but with quality content.”

View more about the winners and the honorable mention honorees on the Image of Research website.