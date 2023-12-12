Care coordinator earns merit award

Care coordinator Ned Kostur is the 2023 recipient of the University of Illinois Chicago’s Division of Specialized Care for Children Merit Award.

The award recognizes exceptional employees for outstanding dedication and service to Illinois children and youth with special health care needs.

“Ned is an outstanding care coordinator. He is a trusted mentor to his teammates and a caring and dedicated partner to the families he serves, helping meet their needs and improve the quality of their lives,” DSCC Executive Director Thomas F. Jerkovitz said.

Kostur, based in the Lombard regional office, works for DSCC’s Home Care Region 2. As a care coordinator in the Home Care Program, he helps families of children and youth who need in-home nursing to safely live at home.

Many of the DSCC participants Kostur works with are on the Home and Community-Based Services Waiver for Those Who are Medically Fragile Technology Dependent (commonly called the MFTD waiver). These children and youth have more complex medical needs that require a higher level of care.

Ned helps educate their families about the services and benefits of the MFTD waiver and other state programs that can help meet their needs. He also guides families through the process of modifying their homes to support their child’s medical care and equipment.

Ned Kostur is DSCC’s 2023 Award of Merit recipient.

“I meet with families, which I enjoy very much. It’s just a rewarding experience to get a piece of equipment or to finally find that right nursing fit for that family and just to see the smile on the family’s face as we’re aiding them in their journey in helping their child,” Kostur said. “It’s just a great organization to work for.”

Kostur joined with DSCC in 2003. Over the last two decades, he has worked in both the Core and Home Care programs.

Kostur is a “go-to” for his colleagues who describe him as caring, compassionate, considerate and hard-working. They also love how his passion for serving our participant families shines through in all his actions.

“Ned exemplifies what great care coordination looks like and its positive impact on the families we serve,” said Terri-lynn Jones Wood, assistant director of home care operations for Regions 2, 4 and 6.

“He has a true desire to bring families a sense of relief and understanding that they have someone on their side, someone they can trust and rely on,” said Mariangely Spilotro-Marquez, Home Care Region 2 regional manager.

“He takes great pride in his work and ensuring that families understand home care, the services provided, what his role is and how he can assist them.”

Kostur draws on his experience in clinical psychology, biology, treatment and discharge planning, quality assurance, teaching and more to help others. His Lombard teammates appreciate his wealth of knowledge about DSCC processes and resources, sense of humor and willingness to help in any situation.

“He has shown me what it means to be dedicated, empathetic and professional,” Kimberley Firkins, program coordinator assistant. “Ned’s the perfect example of what it means to partner, help, and connect, not only with our families and providers but also within the organization, with his teams, and his co-workers.”

Learn more about Kostur and his exceptional service to families in this video.

DSCC staff nominated a total of five of their colleagues for this year’s Merit Award. As the winner, Kostur receives a Merit Award memento, a $2,500 award and recognition from the executive director.

The other 2023 nominees are: