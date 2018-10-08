Career Services hosts ‘Suit-Up’

Want to look career ready but don’t know where to start? Check out the JCPenney Suit-Up event.

From 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 14, JCPenney at the North Riverside Mall, 7507 S. Cermak Road in North Riverside, will open after-hours to provide UIC students and recent alumni with the opportunity to shop for professional attire, consult with the salon on site, receive mini-makeovers at Sephora, and more.

“Students will gain best practices as it relates to professional dress, and a nice discount,” said Thy Nguyen, director of UIC Career Services. “The most important thing is that it is a good opportunity for students. We’ve had a huge response so far.”

Students will be given a coupon for 40 percent off business clothing. A free shuttle will also be available to transport students between UIC and JCPenney. Those interested should RSVP by Oct. 10.

For more information, contact Career Services at careerservices@uic.edu or (312) 996-2300.