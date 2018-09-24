Enjoy carnival, family activities this weekend

Give summer one final send-off this weekend at a carnival or with a weekend-long family visit on campus.

From Sept. 28 through Sept. 30, the university will host a city carnival called UIC Revelry in Parking Lot 6 on the corner of Halsted and Roosevelt streets. The carnival will feature rides, games and food for the UIC community and surrounding neighborhoods.

Admission is free for UIC Revelry but amusement rides are not. Wristbands for unlimited rides are $10 for UIC students with an i-card. Wristbands for faculty, staff and the public are $30. Fees for food are not included.

No registration for the carnival is required.

“We’ve had students tell us that Revelry has been their favorite memory of UIC,” said Allen Womble, associate director of the Center for Student Involvement. “This level of a carnival doesn’t really happen in the middle of the city. It’s a nice way to have fun in a family friendly environment, and we’re excited to bring this back.”

UIC will also host its Family Weekend Sept. 28-30, which will offer an additional fun-filled list of activities for families and students.

Families signed up for UIC Family Weekend can take advantage of a discounted rate for UIC Revelry ride wristbands, priced at $10 instead of $30. Other family-oriented activities are free and include a special brunch, bowling, and a family Mass and brunch at the St. John Paul II Newman Center. Guests can enjoy performances from UIC theatre students and faculty for “Electricidad,” a play that puts a modern twist on a story by ancient Greek playwright Sophocles. A dessert reception will be held for those who attend.

Siblings of current UIC students living on campus can stay overnight as a guest, too. Activities for students and their siblings will be organized by Campus Housing.

“Overall, it’s a great opportunity for families to interact with the campus and spend time with students, as well,” said Kelly McCray, director of Student Development Services.

A program booklet that will be given to families at check-in for Family Weekend will highlight additional activities.

For more information about UIC Revelry, visit go.uic.edu/revelry2018.

For UIC Family Weekend, visit go.uic.edu/UICfamily to register and go.uic.edu/familyweekend to see a full schedule of events.