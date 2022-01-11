CATE offers events each month to introduce you to new teaching techniques and ideas, share strategies for student success and learn how to use the latest teaching technology. Check out the CATE events page to see what events are coming up that might interest you.

Two types of events are listed:

CATE

These events are sponsored by CATE and facilitated by CATE staff. Such events may include online webinars and workshops as well as on-campus seminars with guest speakers, workshops and other professional learning programs.

Beyond CATE

These events are hosted by UIC departments and programs outside of CATE or by organizations external to UIC. Such events may include online, on-campus and off-site webinars, workshops, seminars and conferences.

Special Events

For questions about CATE events, contact the Center for the Advancement of Teaching Excellence staff at teaching@uic.edu.

