CATE resources for fall 2021

With only a few days left before the start of the semester, now is the time for instructors to review their syllabus and put the final touches on their Blackboard course sites. In preparation for instructors coming back from the summer, the Center for the Advancement of Teaching Excellence (CATE) has made available the following resources:

Start of the Semester Resources

CATE has prepared new teaching guides on the Flames Flex Instruction website. You can find information about the audio and video (AV) systems available in all centrally managed classrooms, ideas on how to teach depending on the type of technology available, common course design considerations, and tips for engaging your students.

CATE recommends that you use Blackboard as the central hub for your student to find information about your course and links to the materials and other resources you plan to use. The best place to explore Blackboard is this collection of 19 short videos: go.uic.edu/BlackboardPlayList. If you prefer to follow written instructions, here is the collection of Blackboard Quick Guides: go.uic.edu/BlackboardQuickGuides. Here are some common Blackboard requests:

Blackboard Learn – Course Site Copy – Request to copy Blackboard content from one course site to another.

Blackboard Learn – Course Site Template – Request a template to help you start your Blackboard course with built-in best practices in instructional design.

Blackboard Learn – Change Multiple Course Sites – Merge multiple course sites into a single Blackboard course.

Blackboard Learn – Course Quota Increase – Each course site in Blackboard is restricted to a size limit of 2 GB for course materials. This quota is necessary to properly manage storage resources and ensure adequate system performance. If more storage space is needed, the quota can be increased in 1 GB increments by submitting a request here.

Support Resources

The LTS support team will continue to be available to you via the IT Help Center located at help.uic.edu or via email at LTS@uic.edu. With the return to in-person teaching and learning in the fall semester, CATE is also bringing a stronger on-campus support experience for you. In-person support will be available at the Lecture Center E Room E112, like before, but a new support team will be visible to you in classroom buildings for immediate response. Read more about the new classroom tech support for fall.





The multimedia team is available to answer questions about audio and video components of your course. Appointments can now be in person or via Zoom. Request an appointment for a multimedia consultation using the calendar available at go.uic.edu/MultimediaAppointment

Resources by Course Modality

On Campus Instruction – Resources to learn about types of classrooms and how to teach using available technology





Online Teaching – Best practices, tutorials, and guides to help in the design, development, and delivery of online courses — including guides for creating accessible content, engaging students, and using UIC’s technology to support teaching and learning

Please take some time to review these and other resources available on the CATE website at teaching.uic.edu

We look forward to working with you as you continue preparing for the fall semester. For questions about CATE resources, please send an email to teaching@uic.edu