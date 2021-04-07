As flexible learning models move to the forefront, higher education experts predict that teaching will require creative, multimodal solutions to support equitable student engagement. Join the Center for the Advancement of Teaching Excellence (CATE) Summer Institute for Online Teaching at UIC and be prepared to tackle upcoming teaching challenges.

Throughout the summer, CATE will release online resources to support four general modalities of instruction expected across UIC courses and Colleges in fall 2021:

Online synchronous (SYNC): fully online course with live sessions at specified times Online asynchronous (ASYNC): fully online course with no mandatory live sessions On-campus blended (BLENDED): in-person students simultaneously meeting with synchronous online students via live streaming technology On-campus hybrid (HYBRID): mix of in-person instruction with online content delivered synchronously or asynchronously

The Summer Institute will be delivered in a format analogous to a flipped course, with asynchronous learning modules available through Blackboard Ultra paired with optional online discussion forums and an optional synchronous session facilitated by CATE team to help instructors plan for fall 2021 instruction. These online discussions and synchronous sessions will enable instructors to apply the principles learned in the asynchronous modules and consider pedagogical questions and ideas that may be specific to a particular discipline, course level, class size, and/or modality of instruction.

Register today to attend the Kickoff Meeting and learn more about the Summer Institute. Those interested will be able to self-enroll in a Blackboard course. Enrollment information will be provided at the Kickoff Meeting.

Dates and times: Thursday, May 13 – Friday, May 14, 2021 | 10:00 AM – 12:30 PM CST

Thursday, May 13 – Friday, May 14, 2021 | 10:00 AM – 12:30 PM CST Location: A Zoom link will be sent to those who register for this event within 24 hours of the kickoff date .

A Zoom link will be sent to those who register for this event within 24 hours of the kickoff date Register: gle/Y73wHPUNUDhHEwg7A

Stay tuned! If you are a graduate student teaching assistant (TA), there will be a separate event in August to help you with fall teaching preparations.

If you have questions about this event, please contact the Center for the Advancement of Teaching Excellence (CATE)’s team at teaching@uic.edu