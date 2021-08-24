CATE Summer Institute | Preparing for Flames Flex Instruction in Fall 2021

CATE invites all UIC instructors and teaching assistants to participate in the Summer Institute, which re-launched this month with all five asynchronous, on-demand Blackboard learning modules immediately available. The Summer Institute learning modules are designed to help UIC instructors in preparing to teach this coming fall. The Institute course in Blackboard is open now and self-enrollment will close August 27, 2021.

By participating in the CATE Summer Institute, you will get access to the content of the five modules:

Creating Equity and Inclusion Enhancing Student Engagement Creating a Learning Community Implementing Authentic Assessment Leveraging Technology

You can find more information and RSVP on the CATE Summer Institute webpage.

For questions about the Summer Institute, please contact the Center for the Advancement of Teaching Excellence (CATE) staff at teaching@uic.edu

