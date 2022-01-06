CATE support for remote instruction

With the move to remote learning for the first two weeks of the spring term, CATE has replaced the classroom tours previously scheduled for Jan. 5-7 with six webinars that aim to support instructors in using the learning technologies needed to teach fully online.

CATE’s instructional design and professional development team can help you with Blackboard to organize your course content; Zoom or Blackboard Collaborate to meet with your students synchronously online; and Echo360 or Panopto for video sharing. Additionally, we can provide ideas on teaching strategies to improve engagement of online students leveraging various technologies. Using the proper learning technology can improve accessibility to students participating in remote learning and expedite the return to the classroom once courses resume on campus. For example, if you are teaching during the spring in any of the 177 centrally managed classrooms, using Echo360 for your video recordings will make video access seamless for your students once you are back on campus.

CATE Scheduled Training

Find these sessions and register using the CATE webinar form.

Note: A calendar invite will be sent to registered participants the day of the event.

Blackboard Basics

In this interactive webinar, participants will have an opportunity to participate in the set up of a Blackboard course. We’ll cover everything from populating a course using resources from a previous course to creating assignments and setting up a discussion board for students to ask and answer questions.

Jan. 7, 10 a.m.

Synchronous Classes via Zoom & Blackboard Collaborate

Zoom and Collaborate are both integrated in Blackboard. Not sure which one to use? Come to this webinar to learn the interfaces of these two web-conferencing tools. In this interactive webinar, participants will practice screen sharing, polling, and other features from Zoom and Collaborate that are good for effective class engagement and interactions.

Jan. 6, 11:30 a.m.

Jan. 7 at 1 p.m.

Record your screen and use video with Echo360 or Panopto

Echo360 and Panopto are both screencast and video streaming tools, and both are integrated in Blackboard. Not sure which one to use? Come to this webinar to learn the interfaces of these video tools. Learn how to access these tools and how to quickly record videos and deliver them instantly using Blackboard.

Jan. 6, 1 p.m.

Jan. 7 at 11:30 a.m.

Join us in these interactive learning experiences.

For questions regarding training, contact the Center for the Advancement of Teaching Excellence (CATE) team at teaching@uic.edu