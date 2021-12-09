CATE support hours

With grades due on Wednesday, Dec. 15, the Center for the Advancement of Teaching Excellence support staff will be available this weekend from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The support team will have limited hours over winter break.

December/January CATE support schedule:

Dec. 11-17: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Dec. 20-23: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Dec. 24-Jan. 4: Closed

Jan. 5-7: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Normal office hours will resume on Jan. 10:

Mon-Thurs: 7:30 a.m.-9 p.m.

Fri: 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m.

You can contact the Center for the Advancement of Teaching Excellence Support team via the Help Center, by emailing LTS@uic.edu, or calling 312-413-0003, option 1.