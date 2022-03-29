CATE Teaching Guide on Active Learning

As an instructor, how do you create learning environments that engage your students, and enable them to succeed? How do you know if the learning activities you employ are effectively helping students construct knowledge? The CATE team is developing new online resources, Teaching Guides, to provide evidence-based practices, in-depth examples, and actionable steps to enhance your teaching.

Active Learning is an interactive and engaging process that helps students use cognitive strategies to construct learning by participating in various activities. In this teaching guide on Active Learning, you will discover easily implemented activities that enhance students’ progress towards achieving your learning objectives, and help them connect new ideas and experiences to existing knowledge.

The Teaching Guides span a variety of topics and provide guidance on how to implement various techniques in different disciplines, course sizes and course modalities. They are organized under the following categories:

If you have any questions about the teaching guides, contact the Center for the Advancement of Teaching Excellence (CATE) staff at teaching@uic.edu.

