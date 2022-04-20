CATE Teaching Guide on Authentic Assessment

Are you interested in incorporating authentic assessments to improve student self-efficacy, engagement and retention? Do you want to provide students with active learning where students apply knowledge in real-world situations and problems? CATE team is developing new online resources, Teaching Guides, to provide evidence-based practices, in-depth examples and actionable steps to enhance your teaching.

In this teaching guide on Authentic Assessments, you will have the opportunity to learn about the elements that can make an assessment more authentic, as well as explore different teaching methods to design authentic assessments. You will also be provided with examples, suggestions and actionable steps to create an authentic assessment that supports student success.

The Teaching Guides span a variety of topics and provide guidance on how to implement various techniques in different disciplines, course sizes, and course modalities. They are organized under the following categories:

If you have any questions about the teaching guides, contact the Center for the Advancement of Teaching Excellence staff at teaching@uic.edu.

