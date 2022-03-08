CATE Teaching Guide on Formative Assessment

Want to increase opportunities for practice, interaction and feedback in your assessments? Want to learn how to improve student outcomes by implementing formative assessments? The CATE team is developing new online resources, Teaching Guides, to provide evidence-based practices, in-depth examples, and actionable steps to enhance your teaching.

In this guide on Formative Assessments, you will have the opportunity to learn how to design formative assessments to increase students’ opportunities to practice skills and concepts, as well as receive feedback. You will also have the opportunity to review examples and evidence-based practices on how to support students’ self-regulation and metacognition skills.

The Teaching Guides span a variety of topics and provide guidance on how to implement various techniques in different disciplines, course sizes, and course modalities. They are organized under the following categories:

If you have any questions about the teaching guides, please e-mail CATE at teaching@uic.edu.

Follow CATE on Twitter.