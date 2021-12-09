CATE Teaching Tidbit workshops

Join CATE facilitators for our 90-minute interactive, online workshops. These span a number of topics, such as inclusive teaching, active learning and student engagement, teaching with technology and curriculum design. Each workshop will be offered twice during the semester — choose the date that works best for your schedule. More information, including RSVP links, will be provided in the event detail, which will be available on the CATE website and in the January issue of the CATE newsletter. So for now, please hold the dates.

Begin with the End in Mind: Using Backward Design as a Course Development Framework

Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, noon-1:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 1, 2022, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Assessment for Data, Decisions, and Learning – Formative and Summative Assessments

Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, noon-1:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 12, 2022, noon-1:30 p.m.

Reflective Teaching: Using Peer Feedback to Inform Your Teaching

Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2022, noon-1:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 5, 2022, noon-1:30 p.m.

Foster Collaborative Learning with Effective Group Work Activities

Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

For questions about the Teaching Tidbits workshop series, please contact the Center for the Advancement of Teaching Excellence (CATE) staff at teaching@uic.edu