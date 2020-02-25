Experts agree: Our transportation system impacts individual and population health.

From the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the UIC School of Public Health, research confirms that communities with robust walking, biking and public transit networks promote better health outcomes than those that are car-dependent, especially for society’s most vulnerable.

On March 19, the Urban Transportation Center will host a presentation, “Causes and Impacts of Car-Dependency on Health and Quality of Life,” as the second installment in the Spring 2020 Seminar Series. Featured speaker will be Melody Geraci, Interim Executive Director of the Active Transportation Alliance. The presentation starts at noon and will be held in the Great Cities Institute Conference Room at CUPPA Hall. All are invited.