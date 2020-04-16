CCTS COVID-19 Rapid Response Pilot Funding RFA

The Center for Clinical and Translational Science announces the availability of rapid response pilot grant funding for research projects addressing issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

These pilot grant awards will be for one year, up to $30,000, with funding starting Summer 2020.

DEADLINE: Friday, May 1st

Request for Applications The goals of the CCTS COVID-19 Pilot Grant Program are: To foster outstanding new clinical and translational research at UIC that directly addresses issues relevant to the COVID-19 pandemic by supporting rapid response research questions that can either help address urgent questions or lead to the development of preliminary data that can be used to launch new NIH or other externally-funded research proposals;

To encourage interdisciplinary teams of investigators that span across Colleges and campus to develop collaborations or new research avenues;

To promote interactions between basic (including engineering) and clinical scientists; and

To support research collaborations with community partners and organizations. We will consider a range of potential research ideas across the full translational spectrum. Potential research foci include: Host or individual factors (including existing conditions) that predispose individuals to acquire SARS-CoV-2 or to develop severe COVID-19 disease or that confer resistance to severe disease

Factors that help understand health disparities in the prevalence and severity of COVID-19 disease

Informatics solutions to identify, diagnosis or help treat cases

Healthcare system responses and strategies to address barriers and facilitators in the treatment of high-risk populations

Research on how potential overcrowding of emergency departments and health services may impact the treatment of other disorders and diseases (e.g., opioid overdoses; stroke; heart disease)

Research to understand the broad impacts of COVID-19 (e.g., school closures, food insecurity, anxiety, social isolation) on development; substance use; other mental and physical health concerns

Research to understand system- or organizational-level responses to identify, prevent, or mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in settings that serve vulnerable populations

Research on impacts of COVID-19 and system responses on health care workforce

Innovative engineering solutions to device, protective gear development

Research on effective training programs for healthcare workforce

Impact of health care delivery service changes (e.g., telehealth) on patient reported outcomes and providers; quality of care

Drug development and repurposing of existing therapeutics and identifying promising targets

Research on preventive practice interventions to increase adherence to recommendations

Research on how social distancing affects health care outcomes

Studies of predictive modeling of outcomes and processes

Studies of short-term effects on COVID-19 on other health conditions LEARN MORE AND APPLY

For more information, please contact:

Charlotte Jackson

ccjacks2@uic.edu