COVID-19 quarantine guidance

On Dec. 3, 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published an option to reduce the amount of time individuals exposed to COVID-19 need to quarantine and stay off of work. However, the CDC still generally endorsed a 14-day quarantine.

Whether or not to allow a shortened quarantine depends on local public health considerations, such as the availability of diagnostic testing and disease burden.

Based on these conditions at UIC and in the surrounding communities, UIC public health experts have recommended the following for individuals who have had a close contact exposure to a COVID-positive individual or who have traveled to other states where the City of Chicago requires quarantine upon return:

UI Health employees and students currently on a clinical rotation may return to participation if: They are asymptomatic, AND They have a PCR test 7 days after last exposure to a COVID-positive person AND The test result comes back negative AND They continue to monitor symptoms for 14 days from exposure.

All other UIC employees and students may return to participation if: They are asymptomatic, test negative, and quarantine for 10 days after their last exposure (PCR test must be performed no sooner than 7 days after last exposure to a COVID-positive person) and continue to monitor symptoms for 14 days from exposure and report any COVID-19 symptoms to contact tracing immediately, OR They are asymptomatic, do not test, and quarantine for 14 days after last exposure. However, if testing availability is not limited, a test before return is preferred. Note : this includes campus essential workers who UIC is treating as nonessential unless Unit Head or Vice Chancellor petitions for their return to work under essential worker guidelines. All returns to participation must be approved by UIC contact tracing, so it is crucial that any exposures be promptly reported to contact tracing so individuals can get the appropriate public health guidance.



Those returning from quarantine are recommended to begin or resume regular saliva testing as an additional measure.

All returns to participation must be approved by UIC contact tracing, so it is crucial that any exposures be promptly reported to contact tracing so individuals can get the appropriate public health guidance.

The above changes are effective immediately.