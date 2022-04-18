Celebrate Earth Day this week at UIC

Earth Day is April 22. Join UIC and its partner organizations in investing in our planet by participating in or volunteering at the following events:

April 21: Swap and Recycle Pop-up Event

In partnership with Reduce Waste Chicago and Eco & the Flamingo, this event is an opportunity for UIC students and employees to bring books and clean clothes in good condition for swapping. You can also recycle items that cannot traditionally go in the regular recycling stream but can be sorted and recycled through specialty methods. View a list of accepted items or sign up to volunteer at the event.

April 22: Volunteer Clean Up at Arthington Mall Plaza

Volunteers will clear waste and weeds from the area and can participate in live demos throughout the event. Registration is not needed, but you can sign up to receive an email reminder the day before the event.

April 22: Bike Ride Home Event

Volunteers will lead bike rides to various locations in the city. One ride will be going from Daley Library to the cleanup event at Arthington Mall Plaza while other rides will lead people home to various locations in the city. Register online to join a ride.

if you have questions about these or other UIC Earth Month events, please contact Aspen Walters.