Celebrate Earth Month at UIC

Each April, UIC celebrates Earth Month with a series of activities and events that help the campus community understand the importance of sustainability, environmental justice, advocacy and stewardship and learn more about sustainability practices on campus and in their daily lives.

Planning, Sustainability and Project Management has created a variety of events occurring throughout the month that focus on things each of us can do to broaden our awareness of environmental issues and support this year’s global Earth Day theme, “Invest in our Planet.”

This year’s activities include weekly campus sustainability tours, informational tabling events at the student centers that highlight campus sustainability efforts, biking and outdoor recreation, a film festival, a seed swap, and a series of personal electronics recycling pop-up events across campus.

“Earth Month is a great time to think about how each of us has a role to play in protecting our planet and community,” said Andy Mitchell, assistant vice chancellor and director of sustainability. “Events like our sustainability tours are a great way for the campus community to learn what the university is doing to address UIC’s Climate Commitments.

“We also have opportunities to think beyond UIC as an official host of the 2023 One Earth Film Festival. We will celebrate with powerful films about the Black food justice movement and traditional Indigenous farming practices and welcome partners from Chef Walks First, the Urban Growers Collective and UIC’s African American Cultural Center for a post-screening discussion.”

Throughout the month, PSPM will also host a series of personal electronics collection pop-ups designed to help the UIC community dispose of old electronic items like laptop and desktop computers, phones, and computer cables and accessories that should not be placed in the trash. Collected items will be refurbished for resale to low-income homes and nonprofit organizations by our recycling partner, PCs for People.

For more information, contact sustainability@uic.edu.