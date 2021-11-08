Celebrate Homecoming Week
Celebrate what makes Flames #ProudToBeUIC during Homecoming Week, Nov. 15-19. Festive events will take place throughout the week, highlighted by the signature Homecoming Dance on Friday, Nov. 19.
Support Flames Homecoming Spirit Week by participating in the first Flames Spirit Office Decorating Contest:
- Decorations will be judged based on creativity, UIC Flames spirit, and how they communicate the department’s mission and purpose.
- The top three offices will win an office bowling and pizza party at The Alley in Student Center East.
- Submit your office’s decorations for judging by posting pictures to social media with the hashtag #UICHoCo. Pictures can also be emailed to studentaffairs@uic.edu. All submissions must be emailed/posted by Thursday, Nov. 18.
