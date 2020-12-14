Celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

UIC will honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with service and virtual events Jan. 18-22.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Week 2021 celebrates his life and legacy with a variety of events for the community, students and employees.

The MLK Day of Service starts the week off with virtual and in-person service events on Jan 18; sign up here. Last year, 180 students and employees used the day off to help the Chicago community. This year, service sites include the Chicago Urban Art Retreat Center, UCAN, Esperanza Community Services, and many others.

“An annual event like this always gives us a pause to act and make that positive change, and this is one of many actions that could help make a positive change,” said Joy Vergara, executive director of the Center for Student Involvement and Student Leadership & Civic Engagement.

“A Critical Conversation with Dr. Ibram X. Kendi” will be held virtually from 4-5:15 p.m. Jan 20. The keynote speaker, Dr. Ibram X. Kendi, is a three-time No. 1 New York Times bestselling author and the Andrew W. Mellon Professor in the Humanities at Boston University, as well as the founding director of the BU Center for Antiracist Research. RSVP for the event online.

“An Event Debrief: Dr. Ibram X. Kendi” will be held from noon-1 p.m. Jan 22. The event will give those who attended the keynote the opportunity to discuss Kendi’s book “How to Be an Antiracist” and have a further conversation about coming together to encourage an anti-racist campus community. Sign up to learn more.

“Our faculty, staff, students and alumni can have this conversation together and share their perspectives and views,” Vergara said.

MLK Book Club 2021: How to Be an Antiracist will meet virtually in February through April. Register by Jan 22.

The week also recognizes its Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. 2020-2021 Scholarship recipients. The scholarship is given to undergraduates, graduates, and professional students for their academic achievement and commitment to civil rights and social justice through community service.

“MLK Commemoration Week has always been an opportunity for the university to connect with our community and the city,” Vergara said.

For more information, visit http://go.uic.edu/MLK2021