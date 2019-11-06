Center for Health Equity Research Chicago Request for Proposals

The Center for Health Equity Research Chicago (CHER Chicago), based at the University of Illinois Cancer Center and the University of Illinois at Chicago School of Public Health, and in collaboration with The University of Chicago, invites proposal submissions on structural violence to apply for the 2020-2021 CHER Chicago Pilot Project Program.

These one-year awards at $50,000 each are provided for any pilot project proposals which fall in at least one of the following three areas: (1) Secondary data analyses, (2) Feasibility trial studies, and/or (3) Build on existing protocols with an exploratory aim.

Structural violence is a term that describes the multiple characteristics of social, economic and political systems that expose vulnerable communities to physical, socioeconomic, behavioral, or psychosocial risks leading to increased morbidity and mortality. For this cycle of RFA, we are particularly interested in receiving proposals concerning gun violence, interpersonal violence, and policing. We highly encourage collaboration with East Campus to propose health outcomes in this years application.

The CHER Chicago Pilot Project Program provides opportunities for early stage investigators, such as post-doctoral fellows and junior faculty experience in creating and advancing a pilot project which can support subsequent development and submission of grant applications for larger studies. Proposed research projects must have high potential for leading to external funding through the NIH K-series, R03, R21, R01 mechanisms or foundation support. Proposed projects should also provide training opportunities for minority and/or underrepresented minority students and/or fellows.

Full RFP Information (includes budget and other necessary forms required for submission).

Eligibility: Post-doctoral fellows and junior faculty and above at UIC are eligible to apply. Projects must also involve a partner organization that is a community-based organization or other type of partner, including, but not limited to federal or local government agencies, school districts, and healthcare providers. The individual or representative of the partner organization must be named as a Co- Investigator.

Preference will be given to projects that include an early-stage investigator (e.g. Assistant Professor level/has never held R01 level funding) from UIC. If a University of Chicago early-stage investigator wants to apply, they must have a Co-Principal Investigator (Contact PI) from UIC.

Completed applications must be submitted by Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 11:59PM CDT.Questions? Contact Daisy Cintron, Center Director at dcintron@uic.edu

*Please note that the Principal Investigator applicant and the PI on the protocol should be the same for IRB purposes.

For more information, please contact:

Daisy Cintron

