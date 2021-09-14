Centrally managed computer labs are open

UIC computer labs centrally managed by the Center for the Advancement of Teaching Excellence (CATE) have reopened after more than a year of inactivity.

The centrally managed labs provide 533 computer stations distributed across the university. Signage in the labs indicate the current approved occupancy and ask that lab users use hand sanitizer and wipe down equipment after each use. Labs are cleaned every morning and have hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes available. EHSO will also be regularly inspecting labs to make sure they are meeting requirements.

If you see a lab closed or notice that hand sanitizer and/or cleaning wipes are missing or running low in a lab, please let us know by contacting us at LTS@uic.edu or at 3-0003 option 1.

If you are teaching in one of the centrally managed computer labs and need specific software installed, please submit a request using the Software Installation form.

Additionally, there are two options for students regarding computing needs that will continue to be offered during the fall semester:

The Virtual Computer Lab provides UIC students, faculty, and staff with access to specialized software from their own devices. Students and instructors can connect to the Virtual Computer Lab using any computer with internet access or via a mobile device. Students taking classes this fall who are in need of a laptop and/or internet access, can request a long-term equipment loan for a laptop and/or hotspot via our COVID-19 Long-Term Equipment Loan program.

CATE staff will continue to monitor university regulations and provide updates accordingly. For more information about this or any teaching and learning service, please contact CATE Support Staff at LTS@uic.edu