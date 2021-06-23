Centrally managed computer labs will re-open this fall semester

UIC computer labs centrally managed by the Center for the Advancement of Teaching Excellence will re-open for instructors and students this Fall 2021, after more than a year of inactivity.

The centrally managed labs provide 614 computer stations distributed across the university. With current social distancing capacity, following Environment Health and Safety Office (EHSO) updated room occupancy, the labs will provide only 317 spaces. Signage in the labs will indicate the approved and updated occupancy by August. Currently, the protocol is for the lab staff to simply clean before opening each day and provide disinfectant wipes for each user to wipe down their computer station before and after use.

If you are teaching in one of the centrally managed computer labs and need specific software installed, please submit a request using this form: go.uic.edu/RequestSoftware

Additionally, there are two options for students regarding computing needs that will continue to be offered during the fall semester:

The Virtual Computer Lab provides UIC students, faculty, and staff with access to specialized software from their own devices. Students and instructors can connect to the Virtual Computer Lab using any computer with internet access or via a mobile device. Students taking classes this fall who are in need of a laptop and/or internet access, can request a long-term equipment loan for a laptop and/or hotspot via our COVID-19 Long-Term Equipment Loan program.

CATE staff will continue to monitor the university regulations and provide updates accordingly. For more information about this or any teaching and learning service, please contact CATE Support Staff at LTS@uic.edu.