The UIC Intracampus Day and Evening/Weekend/Holiday shuttles will now include a temporary stop at the front of the UIC ILF Building, 2201 W. Campbell Park Drive, on the western leg of travel. The adjustment is expected to have minimal impact on the shuttle schedule, and posted route times remain in effect.

For additional information please contact Motorpool Dispatch (312) 996-2842 or visit transportation.uic.edu