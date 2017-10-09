Chicago Police Superintendent to keynote conference on Chicago gun violence

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson will be the keynote speaker for UIC’s annual “Bridging the Gap” symposium. The conference has historically focused on health issues of underrepresented minorities. This year the conference will address gun violence in Chicago, its effects on trauma centers and communities, and how the Chicago Police Department is working to reduce gun violence. U.S. Congressman Danny Davis, 7th District, Illinois, will reflect on his personal experience with gun violence touching his family.

Speakers will also discuss the National Institutes of Health All of Us Research Program, a nationwide initiative to gather data from one million people living in the United States to develop new precision treatments that take into account individual differences in lifestyle, environment and biology. The University of Illinois at Chicago is one of the institutions that will help lead efforts to recruit participants in the Chicagoland area.

WHEN:

Saturday, Oct. 14

7:45 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

WHERE:

Student Center West

828 S. Wolcott Ave.

DETAILS:

Speakers include:

Eddie Johnson, Superintendent, Chicago Police Department

Decreasing gun violence: initiatives from the Chicago Police Department U.S. Congressman Danny Davis

Gun violence in Chicago: private reflections from a public figure Dr. Carl Bell, clinical professor emeritus of psychiatry, UIC

Lessons learned from 50 years of violence prevention Dr. Gary Merlotti, clinical professor of surgery, UIC College of Medicine

Effects of violence on Chicago Level I trauma centers Dr. Martha Daviglus, professor and director of the UIC Institute for Minority Health Research and Dr. Robert Winn, associate vice chancellor for community-based practice and director, University of Illinois Cancer Center

Updates on the Precision Medicine Initiative’s All of Us Research Program