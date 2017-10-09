Chicago Police Superintendent to keynote conference on Chicago gun violence
Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson will be the keynote speaker for UIC’s annual “Bridging the Gap” symposium. The conference has historically focused on health issues of underrepresented minorities. This year the conference will address gun violence in Chicago, its effects on trauma centers and communities, and how the Chicago Police Department is working to reduce gun violence. U.S. Congressman Danny Davis, 7th District, Illinois, will reflect on his personal experience with gun violence touching his family.
Speakers will also discuss the National Institutes of Health All of Us Research Program, a nationwide initiative to gather data from one million people living in the United States to develop new precision treatments that take into account individual differences in lifestyle, environment and biology. The University of Illinois at Chicago is one of the institutions that will help lead efforts to recruit participants in the Chicagoland area.
WHEN:
Saturday, Oct. 14
7:45 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
WHERE:
Student Center West
828 S. Wolcott Ave.
DETAILS:
Speakers include:
- Eddie Johnson, Superintendent, Chicago Police Department
Decreasing gun violence: initiatives from the Chicago Police Department
- U.S. Congressman Danny Davis
Gun violence in Chicago: private reflections from a public figure
- Dr. Carl Bell, clinical professor emeritus of psychiatry, UIC
Lessons learned from 50 years of violence prevention
- Dr. Gary Merlotti, clinical professor of surgery, UIC College of Medicine
Effects of violence on Chicago Level I trauma centers
- Dr. Martha Daviglus, professor and director of the UIC Institute for Minority Health Research and Dr. Robert Winn, associate vice chancellor for community-based practice and director, University of Illinois Cancer Center
Updates on the Precision Medicine Initiative’s All of Us Research Program
The conference is sponsored by the UIC College of Medicine departments of surgery, medicine and emergency medicine. For more information and to register, visit https://uicbridgingthegap2017.eventbrite.com
Sharon Parmet
312-413-2695
sparmet@uic.edu
