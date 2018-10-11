Chicago Police Superintendent to keynote UIC’s annual Bridging the Gap symposium

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson will be the keynote speaker at the University of Illinois at Chicago’s annual Bridging the Gap symposium, which focuses on health issues in underrepresented minority communities. This year the conference will address gun violence.

Speakers will also discuss the Center for Health Equity Research, a National Institutes of Health-funded research center at UIC that investigates how structural violence and other social determinants, like living in neighborhoods with high rates of gun violence, for example, contribute to the health of marginalized groups.

Updates on the NIH’s All of Us Research Program, a nationwide initiative to gather data from 1 million people living in the U.S. to develop new precision treatments that take into account individual differences in lifestyle, environment and biology, will also be presented. UIC is one of the institutions leading efforts to recruit participants in the Chicagoland area.

WHEN:

Oct. 13

7:45 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WHERE:

Student Center West, 2nd floor

828 S. Wolcott Ave.

DETAILS:

8:35-9:50 a.m.

Resources for Research in Minority Populations: Updates on the NIH’s All of Us Research Program and the Center for Health Equity Research at UIC

Dr. Martha Daviglus, associate vice chancellor for research and director of the Institute for Minority Health Research at UIC

Dr. Robert Winn, associate vice chancellor for community-based practice at UIC and director of the University of Illinois Cancer Center – When Community Meets Science: Struggles in the 21 st Century

Century Maria Argos, associate professor of epidemiology and biostatistics at the UIC School of Public Health

Karriem Watson, director of community engagement at the University of Illinois Cancer Center

Joyce Hunter, senior advisor to the director of the National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities – Social Determinants of Health, Precision Medicine and Domestic Violence: the NIH Perspective

10:15-11:05 a.m.

Violence in Our Society: Intervention Strategies

Heidi Stevens, columnist at the Chicago Tribune – The #MeToo Movement: An Historical Opportunity?

Bryan Cressey, founder of Above and Beyond Family Recovery Center – A Radically New Approach to Rehabilitation From Substance Abuse

Gabrielle Henley, chair of the Domestic Violence Ministry for Trinity Church of Christ – Breaking the Cycle of Domestic Violence

11:05 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Gun Violence Forum

Daniel Kleinhubert, chief of training at the Lake County States Attorney’s Office – Legislative Framework for Acquisition of Guns in Illinois: Pitfalls and Shortcomings

Dr. Deborah Kuhls, professor of surgery at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and chair of Committee of Trauma/Injury Prevention Taskforce at the American College of Surgeons – The Las Vegas Mass Shooting: Lessons Learned

Glen Brooks Jr., director of public engagement at the Chicago Police Department – Don’t Kill a Dream, Save a Life: Violence Prevention

Eddie Johnson, superintendent of the Chicago Police Department – Update on Gun Violence in Chicago

This free conference is sponsored by the UIC College of Medicine departments of surgery, medicine and emergency medicine. Registration is requested in advance.