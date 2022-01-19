CIRTL@UIC teaching statement, inclusive teaching workshops

CIRTL@UIC is offering free online workshops this spring to help UIC graduate students and postdoctoral scholars develop as inclusive educators and prepare for the job market.

Spring CIRTL@UIC Workshops

Getting Started with Inclusive Teaching Friday, Jan. 28, noon-1:30 p.m., via Zoom



Writing Effective Teaching Statements: Getting Started Tuesday, Feb. 1, 9-11 a.m., via Zoom



Writing Effective Teaching Statements: Peer Review Thursday, Feb. 24, 9-11 a.m., via Zoom



Supporting Neurodiverse Students Wednesday, March 2, noon-1:30 p.m., via Zoom



You can learn more about these workshops as well as additional upcoming workshops and events on the CIRTL@UIC events page.

Have questions? Contact cirtl@uic.edu.

About CIRTL@UIC

UIC’s Graduate College and the Center for the Advancement of Teaching Excellence have partnered to establish UIC as a member of The Center for the Integration of Research, Teaching and Learning, a national network that provides professional development opportunities for graduate students and postdocs interested in academic careers. CIRTL programming is free to UIC graduate students and postdoctoral scholars, and through completion of CIRTL programming, participants can earn a certification documenting their commitment to developing their pedagogical knowledge and teaching skills. Learn more about CIRTL@UIC.

Follow CIRTL@UIC on Twitter.