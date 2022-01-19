CIRTL@UIC teaching statement, inclusive teaching workshops
CIRTL@UIC is offering free online workshops this spring to help UIC graduate students and postdoctoral scholars develop as inclusive educators and prepare for the job market.
Spring CIRTL@UIC Workshops
- Getting Started with Inclusive Teaching
- Friday, Jan. 28, noon-1:30 p.m., via Zoom
- Writing Effective Teaching Statements: Getting Started
- Tuesday, Feb. 1, 9-11 a.m., via Zoom
- Writing Effective Teaching Statements: Peer Review
- Thursday, Feb. 24, 9-11 a.m., via Zoom
- Supporting Neurodiverse Students
- Wednesday, March 2, noon-1:30 p.m., via Zoom
You can learn more about these workshops as well as additional upcoming workshops and events on the CIRTL@UIC events page.
Have questions? Contact cirtl@uic.edu.
About CIRTL@UIC
UIC’s Graduate College and the Center for the Advancement of Teaching Excellence have partnered to establish UIC as a member of The Center for the Integration of Research, Teaching and Learning, a national network that provides professional development opportunities for graduate students and postdocs interested in academic careers. CIRTL programming is free to UIC graduate students and postdoctoral scholars, and through completion of CIRTL programming, participants can earn a certification documenting their commitment to developing their pedagogical knowledge and teaching skills. Learn more about CIRTL@UIC.
