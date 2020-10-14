City of Chicago Emergency Travel Order and UIC employees

The City of Chicago has added the states of Indiana and Wisconsin to the Emergency Travel Order list. UIC employees who live in these states and commute to work should be aware that the exceptions to the City Order allow them to continue to work on-site as delineated below:

For Wisconsin and Indiana, the Order applies to individuals coming from Wisconsin or Indiana to Chicago for non-work purposes and Chicago residents returning from Wisconsin or Indiana, unless they are deemed an essential worker. Exceptions to the Order for personal travel will be permitted for travel for medical care and parental shared custody. Individuals who travel to Wisconsin or Indiana, even if for less than 24 hours, still need to quarantine upon returning unless deemed an essential worker or are a student who commutes for school.

For purposes of the Order and this FAQ, “essential workers” are not subject to the mandatory self-quarantine if their travel is for work purposes under the following circumstances:

(a) if a non-resident of Chicago, is traveling from a designated state to Chicago for the primary purpose of carrying out their primary work in Chicago, and who needs to be physically present in Chicago in order to carry out that primary work, with identification issued by their employer, or

(b) if a resident of Chicago, is returning from a designated state, and was in the designated state for the primary purpose of carrying out their primary work in that state, and who needed to be physically present in that state in order to carry out that primary work, with identification issued by their employer.

An essential worker whose travel is for non-work purposes is subject to the mandatory self-quarantine and is not covered by this exception.

Essential workers traveling for work purposes are subject to the following requirements: