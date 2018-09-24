Civic Engagement Events on Campus

September 24, 2018

Civic Engagement events for UIC Campus

The Future of Chicago Lecture Series presents the following upcoming speakers:

 

Wednesday, September 26, 2018

Homelessness in Chicago
Leeanna Majors and Maxica Williams
Leaders of the Chicago Coalition of the Homeless

 

Wednesday, September October 10, 2018

The Future of Corruption in Chicago
Joe Ferguson
Inspector General, City of Chicago

 

Friday, October 19, 2018

The Chicago City Council and the Future of Chicago
Edward M. Burke
Dean of the Chicago City Council
14th Ward Alderman

National Student Issues Convention

Friday, October 12, 2018, 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. 750 South Halsted Street, Student Center East
Illinois Rooms Third Floor
The UIC Department of Political Science, will host the annual National Student Issues Convention on our campus.  This is a morning of students learning and participating in hands-on democracy!  During the morning, students gather to talk about concerns that impact their demographic and develop a short list of the most popular issues to present to a panel of elected officials and those candidates who are running for office. THIS IS NOT AN OPPORTUNITY FOR A DEBATE BETWEEN CANDIDATES!!!

This year we are inviting all of the Illinois Gubernatorial and Chicago Mayoral candidates to come and hear from our students!

 

For more information contact Professor Dick Simpson, simpson@uic.edu, or (312) 413-3780

 

For more information, please contact:
Stephanie J Whitaker
swhitake@uic.edu
simpson@uic.edu

uicnews-staff@uic.edu

