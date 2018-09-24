Civic Engagement Events on Campus

Civic Engagement events for UIC Campus

The Future of Chicago Lecture Series presents the following upcoming speakers:

Wednesday, September 26, 2018

Homelessness in Chicago

Leeanna Majors and Maxica Williams

Leaders of the Chicago Coalition of the Homeless

Wednesday, September October 10, 2018

The Future of Corruption in Chicago

Joe Ferguson

Inspector General, City of Chicago

Friday, October 19, 2018

The Chicago City Council and the Future of Chicago

Edward M. Burke

Dean of the Chicago City Council

14th Ward Alderman

National Student Issues Convention

Friday, October 12, 2018, 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. 750 South Halsted Street, Student Center East

Illinois Rooms Third Floor

The UIC Department of Political Science, will host the annual National Student Issues Convention on our campus. This is a morning of students learning and participating in hands-on democracy! During the morning, students gather to talk about concerns that impact their demographic and develop a short list of the most popular issues to present to a panel of elected officials and those candidates who are running for office. THIS IS NOT AN OPPORTUNITY FOR A DEBATE BETWEEN CANDIDATES!!!

This year we are inviting all of the Illinois Gubernatorial and Chicago Mayoral candidates to come and hear from our students!

For more information contact Professor Dick Simpson, simpson@uic.edu, or (312) 413-3780

For more information, please contact:

Stephanie J Whitaker

swhitake@uic.edu

simpson@uic.edu