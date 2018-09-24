Civic Engagement Events on Campus
Civic Engagement events for UIC Campus
The Future of Chicago Lecture Series presents the following upcoming speakers:
Wednesday, September 26, 2018
Homelessness in Chicago
Leeanna Majors and Maxica Williams
Leaders of the Chicago Coalition of the Homeless
Wednesday, September October 10, 2018
The Future of Corruption in Chicago
Joe Ferguson
Inspector General, City of Chicago
Friday, October 19, 2018
The Chicago City Council and the Future of Chicago
Edward M. Burke
Dean of the Chicago City Council
14th Ward Alderman
National Student Issues Convention
Friday, October 12, 2018, 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. 750 South Halsted Street, Student Center East
Illinois Rooms Third Floor
The UIC Department of Political Science, will host the annual National Student Issues Convention on our campus. This is a morning of students learning and participating in hands-on democracy! During the morning, students gather to talk about concerns that impact their demographic and develop a short list of the most popular issues to present to a panel of elected officials and those candidates who are running for office. THIS IS NOT AN OPPORTUNITY FOR A DEBATE BETWEEN CANDIDATES!!!
This year we are inviting all of the Illinois Gubernatorial and Chicago Mayoral candidates to come and hear from our students!
For more information contact Professor Dick Simpson, simpson@uic.edu, or (312) 413-3780
For more information, please contact:
Stephanie J Whitaker
swhitake@uic.edu
simpson@uic.edu
Contact
Categories