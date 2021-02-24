Civil Service recruitment updates

UIC Human Resources is continuing to implement process improvement changes regarding the hiring of Civil Service employees.

Robby Toledano started this week as the new Director of Talent Acquisition. In his role, Toledano will oversee the Civil Service Recruitment and Testing Teams. He will manage and execute talent strategies and solutions, enabling a culture of excellence and engagement. He will collaborate to develop, implement, manage and analyze policies and procedures for Civil Service recruitment and selection.

Toledano comes with extensive experience in talent acquisition. His most recent role was at Athletico as the manager of talent acquisition. Toledano also has talent acquisition experience at Amita Health, PepsiCo and the United States Marine Corp.

Testing for Civil Service positions is continuing three days per week at the Student Center East 4th Floor Computer Lab. Human Resources also is working with the State Universities Civil Service System (SUCSS) on a proposal to eventually eliminate all paper examinations and to convert a significant number of positions to credentials assessments.