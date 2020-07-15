Classroom, dry teaching lab preparations for fall semester

To ensure that UIC provides the safest possible learning environment this fall for students and faculty who will be returning to campus for in-person classes, a formal in-person classroom approval process has been created along with requirements for hand sanitizer placement, social distancing and safety signage.

All units have been encouraged to begin the approval process for their classroom spaces now to allow adequate time to prepare the space in accordance with UIC safety requirements for classrooms.

The Office of the Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services (OVCAS) has taken responsibility for preparation of general use classrooms on the east side of campus. Revised occupancy numbers have been determined for these classrooms. OVCAS will install a sign outside the main entry door with revised occupancy numbers and place a decal on seats where students should sit to ensure appropriate social distancing. OVCAS will also post all needed signage and supply hand sanitizer for classrooms with revised capacity of more than 20 students. The campus will provide sanitizing wipes in all classrooms.

The UIC fire marshal will help units determine the number of students allowed in all other classrooms and dry teaching laboratories to ensure appropriate social distancing. Units have been asked to provide the room numbers of classrooms to be reopened, along with photo(s) or a floor plan with furniture showing the desired room configuration. They also must submit a description and the dimensions of any moveable furniture that should be kept in the room.

After the fire marshal reviews a submission, units will receive an approved occupancy number and approved room configuration with an “x” indicating the seats which may be used. The Fire Marshal also will provide the unit with a revised occupancy sign that the unit must post at the main classroom or dry teaching laboratory door. To ensure required social distancing, classroom capacities will be approximately 25% of the regular capacity.

Units will be responsible for placing a decal on available seats or on the floor to designate locations where moveable tablet armchairs are to be placed to ensure 6 feet of distance between students. The Fire Marshal will provide a floor plan that identifies seats which require a decal.

Hand sanitizer will be supplied by each unit for classrooms and dry teaching laboratories with a revised capacity of more than 20 people. Units will be responsible for placing the sanitizer in their classrooms and dry teaching labs.

Units also will be responsible for obtaining and posting the following signage outside each classroom and dry teaching laboratory:

Combined occupancy/social distance sign using revised occupancy number provided by the fire marshal

Hand sanitizer sign for classrooms and dry teaching labs requiring hand sanitizer.

Instructors have been asked to bring their own dry erase markers or chalk; otherwise, units must provide and then replace or sanitize these writing instruments each day. Units must supply materials to erase markerboards or chalkboards and replace and/or sanitize them each day. Instructors and students should apply hand sanitizer at the end of their class if they touched unit-supplied markers, chalk, spray bottles or erasers.

The Academic Computing and Communications Center (ACCC) will be responsible for daily cleaning of the audio/visual equipment in general use classrooms and dry teaching labs, including microphones, lectern surfaces, computer keyboards and mouses, projector remote controls, and other shared equipment used in teaching. Units will be responsible for cleaning A/V equipment in their classrooms.

Facilities Management building service workers will clean high-touch surfaces in all classrooms daily, including door handles, light switches, marker ledges. Disinfectant wipes will be available in classrooms so faculty and students can clean the surfaces where they sit.

If you have any questions about the classroom preparation process, please contact the UIC fire marshal at firemarshal@uic.edu.