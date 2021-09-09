We are here! Instructors, if you need help connecting the doodad to the whatcha-ma-call-it to project your lesson on the screen, or the doohickey thing isn’t responding, call a Classroom Tech Support Specialist over. Students wearing blue CATE t-shirts, who are trained to resolve classroom AV issues, are always nearby. Just call the LTS support office at 312-413-0003 (option 1) and they will send a specialist to help with your classroom AV equipment right away! You can also just wave a specialist down and they will be glad to offer their assistance. The Classroom Tech Support Specialists are posted in high traffic areas on East Campus and are always around to help. You can also schedule help in advance (2-3 business days is advised).

We have several levels of support to address classroom technical problems:

In-Classroom Support CATE has hired 35 students to help this fall. A Classroom Tech Support Specialist will meet you at your classroom to help with AV equipment and streaming or recording technologies such as Echo360 and Zoom.



Tier 1 Support If the Classroom Tech Support Specialists are unable to immediately resolve your problem, they will call in the CATE Tier 1 support team. At this level, this team can help with more complicated requests such as broken equipment or system failures.



Tier 2 Support If the CATE Tier 1 team is still unable to resolve the problem, they will pull in our IT experts who are able to fix more complex issues in our classrooms and engage UIC’s vendors as needed.



With these levels of support, and especially with our Classroom Tech Support team, we hope to resolve any unexpected situations in the classroom quickly and efficiently, so that you can get back to the important work of teaching your class, without too much interruption.

For any questions about classroom support, contact the Center for the Advancement of Teaching Excellence (CATE) Support team at lts@uic.edu