In the spring semester, CATE will continue to offer several levels of support to make sure classroom technical problems can be resolved as quickly as possible. Keep an eye out for students wearing our CATE shirts on campus — they are there to help if teaching technology is not working in your classroom as it should.

We have several levels of support to address classroom technical problems:

In-Classroom Support CATE will have 19 students on hand to help this spring. A classroom tech support student will meet you at your classroom to help with AV equipment and streaming or recording technologies, such as Echo360 and Zoom.

Tier 1 Support If the classroom tech support students are unable to immediately resolve your problem, they will call in the CATE Tier 1 support team. At this level, this team can help with more complicated requests, such as broken equipment or system failures.

Tier 2 Support If the CATE Tier 1 team is still unable to resolve the problem, they will pull in our IT experts who are able to fix more complex issues in our classrooms and engage UIC’s vendors as needed.



With these levels of support, and especially with our classroom tech support team, we hope to resolve any unexpected situations in the classroom quickly and efficiently, so that you can get back to the important work of teaching your class without too much interruption.

For any questions about classroom support, contact the Center for the Advancement of Teaching Excellence Support team at lts@uic.edu