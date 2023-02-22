Climate Change in a Connected World symposium

Featuring keynotes, panel discussions and workshops by climate scientists and activists. Open to students, faculty, staff and the community.

Registration is encouraged! Please direct questions to lasevents@uic.edu. Masks are strongly encouraged for this event.

Agenda:

10-10:10 a.m.: Welcome, Opening Remarks

10:10-11:20 a.m.: Noah Diffenbaugh Keynote and Panel 1, Global to Local Climate Connections

11:20-11:30 a.m.: Break

11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m.: Xiuhtezcatl Martinez Keynote and Panel 2, Climate Youth Activism

1-2 p.m.: Lunch Break

2-2:30 p.m.: Urban Climate and CROCUS, Max Berkelhammer and Naomi Davis

2:30-2:45 p.m.: Break

2:45-4:15 p.m.: Workshop: Connecting UIC and Local Communities for Climate Action

4:15-5:15 p.m.: Reception