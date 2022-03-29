The University of Illinois Chicago, Department of Biomedical and Health Information Sciences, College of Applied Health Sciences is seeking one qualified candidate for the position of clinical assistant professor. The successful candidate will assume teaching responsibilities for didactic and laboratory aspects in the HIM discipline in the department. The desired candidate will be expected to teach courses to undergraduate and graduate students and direct graduate student research. RHIA or RHIT credential preferred, master’s degree required, PhD preferred. Must have either classroom or online teaching experience or HIM practice experience. Please apply online by April 18, 2022.

