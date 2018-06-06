College of Medicine celebrates faculty

The College of Medicine honored faculty members at the 6th Annual Faculty Recognition Ceremony May 9.

Nominees for the Departmental Rising Star Award are selected based on their strong potential to be future leaders in their chosen field. Typically, they are at the rank of Assistant Professor or Associate Professor and have served on the UIC faculty for fewer than 10 years.

Nominees for the Departmental Faculty of the Year Award are selected from the mid-career and senior faculty, based on a demonstrated record of excellence in teaching, research, or service.