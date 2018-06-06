College of Medicine celebrates faculty

Front row, left to right: Maria Albright, Jennifer Lim, Jennifer Francis, Amanda Osta, Carol Podlasek, Iris Aronson. Back row, left to right: H. Steven Sims, Thomas Anderson, Trevonne Thompson, Ian Papautsky, Yoon Soo Park, Steven Roth, Fernando Testai, Viswanathan Natarajan, Maurice Pescitelli, Ajay Rana, Mark Brodie. (Not pictured: John Tulley)
The College of Medicine honored faculty members at the 6th Annual Faculty Recognition Ceremony May 9.
Nominees for the Departmental Rising Star Award are selected based on their strong potential to be future leaders in their chosen field. Typically, they are at the rank of Assistant Professor or Associate Professor and have served on the UIC faculty for fewer than 10 years.
Nominees for the Departmental Faculty of the Year Award are selected from the mid-career and senior faculty, based on a demonstrated record of excellence in teaching, research, or service.
Front row, left to right: Amynah Pradhan, Rena Beckerly, Adrienne Williams, Vinay Aakalu, Kostandin Pajcini, Alexandra Naba, Pavitra Kotini-Shah. Back row, left to right: Robert Sargis, Vassilios Dimitropoulos, Micaela Della Torre , Emily Klopp, Jeffrey Yu, Michael Blackie, Kejia Cai, Salman Khetani, Samuel Ohlander, George Havelka. (Not pictured: Aarti Raghavan)