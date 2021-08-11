College of Medicine Rockford announces new surgery chair

Dr. Fazlur R. Zahurullah

The University of Illinois College of Medicine Rockford has named Fazlur R. Zahurullah, MD, MBA, FACS, as the chair of the Department of Surgery and Surgical Specialties.

Dr. Zahurullah has been on the faculty since 2001 and is a clinical associate professor in the department. He has served as surgery clerkship director since 2019. He also serves on the department’s Committee on Appointments and Promotions and the Executive Committee.

A graduate of the University of Michigan Medical School, Dr. Zahurullah completed his residency in otolaryngology at Albert Einstein College of Medicine and later completed a master of business administration degree from Northwestern University. He is currently an ear, nose and throat specialist at Mercyhealth in Rockford where he also serves as chair of surgery, director of otolaryngology, and first vice president of the medical staff.

Dr. Zahurullah is active in several professional organizations and has been named a fellow of the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, the American Academy of Otolaryngic Allergy, and the American College of Surgeons.

“Dr. Zahurullah has been passionate about medical education and professional development of our medical students for decades,” says Alex Stagnaro-Green, MD, dean of the College of Medicine Rockford. “I am delighted to have him in this important role and thank Dr. Myers for his excellent service in the interim.”

John C. Myers, MD, FACS, FACC, who has served as interim department chair since June 2019, will continue to serve on the faculty.

“I am humbled and honored to work with the exceptional team of highly skilled and compassionate surgical faculty, excellent researchers, and our outstanding staff and administration at the University of Illinois College of Medicine Rockford and the Department of Surgery and Surgical Specialties,” says Dr. Zahurullah. “I am especially excited to work with medical students that are so full of intellect, energy, and idealism. Our hearts are filled with pride and hope in the knowledge that our health and humanity is in the hands of the next generation of surgeons, physicians, and leaders.”