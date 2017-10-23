College of Pharmacy Evacuation Drill

On Monday, October 23, the Environmental Health and Safety Office, in coordination with the UIC Police and UIC Facilities Management, will conduct a building evacuation drill of the College of Pharmacy building (924 building – Chicago) at 9 am.

The planned drill will be conducted simultaneously with the Rockford Campus HSC building (999 building – Rockford).

Both buildings will reopen at the conclusion of the drill.

Heather Jackson

Director, Environmental Health and Safety

For more information, please contact:

Environmental Health and Safety Division of Fire and Life Safety

firesafety@uic.edu