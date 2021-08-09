Community Health Advocacy Program

In partnership with OSF HealthCare, we’re excited to formally kick-off the Community Health Advocacy (CHA) program with our first request for proposals (RFP). CHA was developed to fund promising projects between UIC faculty and OSF HealthCare partners that address health and wellness challenges in urban communities.

To be considered for CHA funding, your projects should focus on one of the following:

Exploring prototypes for the transformation of care and community-based initiatives that address social determinants of health

Improving outcomes and reducing health care disparities

Increasing access to care and reducing barriers to care for individuals from all racial and ethnic backgrounds

The RFP is open to all UIC faculty and OSF clinicians. Proposals must include one faculty member from UIC and one health care provider from OSF.

Deadline to apply: October 7, 2021.